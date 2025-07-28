Pedestrian dies after he was hit by driver on July 4

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was hit by a driver on July 4 in Westwood, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified the man as 25-year-old Hiwaot Akalu and said he died on Saturday from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to Cincinnati police, officers were called to the 3000 block of Montana Avenue, near the intersection of Epworth, after a serious crash that happened around 10:14 p.m.

A man driving a Chevrolet Trax east on Montana hit Akalu, CPD said.

Akalu was seriously hurt in the crash and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died weeks later, police said.

CPD said the driver involved in the crash remained on scene and was not injured. Police said they do not believe excessive speed played a part in the crash, but they were still working to determine whether impairment was a factor at the time of a press release sent on July 5.

Police asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact 513.352.2514.