CPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man was killed and another per was hospitalized in a shooting early Saturday morning in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Vine Street for a report of multiple people shot. Upon arrival officers located two victims, police said.

One victim, identified by police as Lloyd Baker, died at the scene.

The second individual was transported to the UC Medical Center and is in "stable condition," police said.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in the shooting.

CPD's investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.