City seeking public's input for a reimagined Central Parkway

Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 13, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is looking for the public's input on how to improve Central Parkway, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Specifically, the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE) is looking for feedback from residents, business owners and commuters who travel Central Parkway between Plum and Liberty streets.

DOTE has set up an online survey for those looking to share their feedback. It will be open until July 12 at 5 p.m.

"The city seeks to transform Central Parkway into a safe and vibrant place by incorporating 'Complete Street' design principles into it," said Jeff Stine, project manager for DOTE, in a press release. "Public input is a critical component for the successful development of the project and will do much towards making Central Parkway better off for everyone."

According to the city, "Complete Streets" are designed to be safe for all users, regardless of mobility levels. This includes drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and residents using public transportation.

DOTE conducted seven separate planning studies in the West End and Over-the-Rhine between 2001 and 2019, the city said. Those studies "all highlighted the negative impact of an inadequate pedestrian environment in this area," according to the press release.

