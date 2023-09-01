CFD: 40 firefighters respond to Over-the-Rhine apartment fire

CINCINNATI — Three people are displaced after an apartment fire in Over-the-Rhine, the Cincinnati Fire Department said in a press release.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, 40 firefighters responded to the report of a burning apartment building above the Macaron Bar on Main Street.

When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the top floor of the building. Investigators said the fire started in the ceiling area between the fourth and fifth floors. Thankfully, they were quickly able to control the fire.

Fire damage was contained to a small are but the water damaged several floors, CFD said.

It is unclear if the Macaron Bar sustained any damage.

Investigators have not said when they think the occupants will be able to return to their home.

CFD estimated that the fire caused around $100,000 worth of damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.