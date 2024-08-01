Watch Now
Outage impacting 911 telephone service in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Calls to 911 within the City of Cincinnati may not go through, because the dispatch center is experiencing a telephone outage, according to a social media post from Cincinnati Emergency Communications.

Anyone who may be experiencing an emergency in the city may not be able to get through by dialing 911, the social media post says.

If that's the case, call 513.765.1212.

"Do NOT make test calls," reads the social media post.

The number should only be used to reach police, fire or medical services in an emergency, the communications center said.

The social media post was made around 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Calls to 311 are not impacted, the post says.

