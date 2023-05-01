O'Bryonville becomes O'Piggyville ahead of Flying Pig weekend

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati neighborhood is changing its name ahead of the Flying Pig Marathon. O'Bryonville will now be known as O’Piggyville (at least through race weekend).

Businesses in the area wanted to do something special to recognize the event during its 25th year.

“O'Bryonville, its history is just woven through the history of the Flying Pig,” said Iris Simpson Bush, CEO of the Flying Pig.

Marathon officials say the idea for the marathon started at a running shop that used to be in this area. The course was developed at O’Bryon’s bar.

The marathon course cuts through the neighborhood’s business district. Businesses along the route are already getting prepared by producing pig products.

“We do pig cookies every year,” said Mary Pat Pace, who co-owns The BonBonerie.

Across the street, specialty ice maker BIG ICE has created ice with the marathon’s logo inside.

“We actually take a 3D printer, we put it on plastic, a food grade plastic,” said CEO and Founder James Ferguson. “We freeze it into the spheres. It takes about 28 hours to actually make the ice itself.”

On race day, runners will pass right by the stores’ windows. Ferguson said it brings the community together and helps their area get a little bit of publicity.

“O'Bryonville feels kind of like a hidden secret,” Pace said. “It gives us the exposure.”

The marathon has an annual economic impact of $14 million, according to a study by Xavier University.

O'Piggyville will host a party Sunday starting at 7 a.m. There will be a live DJ set until noon, as well as mimosas, contests and a sign-making station. Bean and Barley will be offering drink specials and a specialty cocktail made with BIG ICE’s limited edition “Piggy Ice.” Other businesses along Madison will be participating too.