Swensons Drive-In opens second Tri-State location. People camped overnight for grand opening celebration

CINCINNATI — The grand opening of another Akron staple here in the Tri-State is being celebrated all week long.

Swensons Drive-In is now open on Madison Road in Oakley. According to the restaurant, the first 10 cars in line got free food for a year and the first 100 cars get one free burger or sandwich. One-of-a-kind “Taste of Swencinnati” cards (redeemable for a free double cheeseburger, regular shake, and an order of the famous Potato Teezers) will be handed out to every guest, all week long. These promotions are also happening at the restaurant's Anderson location on Ohio Pike, the company said.

People were camping out overnight in Oakley to take advantage of these promotions.

Adam Schrand People started camping out in their cars overnight to be some of the first in line at the new Swensons location.

“When we opened our first Cincinnati location in Anderson, the world was still in the height of the pandemic, so we really didn’t have an opportunity to celebrate and engage with the Cincinnati community the way we wanted to,” said Swensons CEO Jeff Flowers. “Now, as we open our second location in the Oakley neighborhood, we want to take the opportunity to properly introduce Swensons to the Cincinnati communities we proudly serve."

Wesley T. Swenson, aka "Pop," started serving his Akron customers in 1934. Now, nearly 100 years later, Swensons has more than a dozen locations in Ohio and Indiana.

According to its website, their burger "The Galley Boy" was rated as "America's best cheeseburger."

The new Oakley location will be open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Anderson location is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.