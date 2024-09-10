Man dead after vehicle flipped on Ridge Avenue near I-71 exit

CINCINNATI — A man has died after his vehicle flipped on Ridge Road in Oakley Monday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said officers responded to the northbound side of I-71 at around 7:48 a.m. on Monday.

The investigation has determined that a man driving a 2002 Toyota Rav4 got off the highway on Ridge Avenue just before the vehicle left the roadway and flipped onto its roof in the treeline just off the road, Cincinnati police said.

The driver was fatally injured in the crash and officers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating whether impairment or excessive speed played a part in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact CPD's traffic unit at 513.352.2514.