Cincinnati police: 1 shot at Oakley intersection

CINCINNATI — One person was shot at the intersection of Madison Road and Allston Street in Oakley Tuesday night, police said.

Cincinnati police said District 2 officers responded to the intersection at around 9 p.m. for the report of a shooting. One person was found with injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

Officers blocked off most of the intersection for multiple hours to investigate the shooting.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is received.

