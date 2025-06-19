CFD: 2 people, 2 dogs rescued from 'high, fast-moving water' in Oakley during Wednesday storms

CINCINNATI — Two people and two dogs were rescued by Cincinnati firefighters as heavy rains and storms moved through the Greater Cincinnati area Wednesday night, according to a report from CFD.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to an address on Rosslyn Drive at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

Around 36 firefighters responded to the scene, along with a water rescue compliment; when they arrived on Rosslyn Drive, they found two people and two dogs under a bridge holding onto a concrete wall, trapped in "high, fast-moving water," according to the report.

Firefighters were able to help both people and dogs who were trapped, deploying personal flotation devices along with ropes and ladders, CFD said.

In all, firefighters worked for 20 minutes, after which both people and both dogs were brought to safety, according to the report.

No injuries were reported.

Duck Creek runs through that part of Oakley, with bridges crossing it via Rosslyn Drive and, nearby, Erie Avenue.