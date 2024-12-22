Northside residents seek answers after several murals vandalized

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that Northside is known for its art scene and many murals.

Neighbors have taken to Reddit and Facebook to share how two murals were vandalized over the weekend.

According to the 'Welcome to Northside' website, the two murals vandalized were commissioned by nonprofit organization Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation.

The Welcome to Northside website says the organization wanted "to install beautiful public art in previously graffiti-prone locations" in Northside's business district

One piece of art that was vandalized is located on the side of a building at 4138 Hamilton Ave., home to Caracole. It's called “Rainbow Explosion” by L.D. Nehls.

Before it was vandalized, neighbors could soak in flowers and animals all seen in the community depicted on the wall. The Rainbow Explosion is now covered in pink and silver painted lines.

Less than a five-minute walk away is another mural, which was painted by Julia Lipovsky and Jon Flannery. The original mural was painted in multiple colors featuring the phrase "It won't always be like this." Now, pink lines are painted all over the wording.

Adrienne Fant has lived in Northside her whole life. She said the murals have made a huge difference in her experience of the neighborhood.

“People feel safer coming in this area," she said.

She told WCPO she feels disappointment knowing someone or a group of people destroyed the murals.

“Art is a gift so you know the skill of being there to create art is special, and I don’t think nobody should defame it or do anything wrong to it," Fant said.