CPD: 1-year-old shot in Northside on New Year's Eve, man arrested

CINCINNATI — A 1-year-old infant was shot in Northside on New Year's Eve, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Casey Drive at around 8 p.m. Sunday night. The 1-year-old's injuries "appear to be non-life-threatening," CPD said, but they did not elaborate on what those injuries were, or the child's condition.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kayan Harvin Sr. in connection with the shooting.

Police did not provide any additional information on what led to the shooting.