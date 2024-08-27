Watch Now
Police: 40-year-old arrested for death of 60-year-old man in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI — A 40-year-old man has been arrested after the death of a 60-year-old man Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Joseph Rudd, 40, has been charged with murder for the death of Troy Rudd, 60.

Police said they responded to the 2500 block of Linden Street for reports of a person injured. First responded found Troy Rudd dead from a "blunt force trauma injury," police said.

WCPO 9 has reached out to CPD about the relation between Troy Rudd and Joseph Rudd.

CPD said its investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

