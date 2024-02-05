CPD: Driver jumps out before vehicle crashes into 80' culvert, passenger rescued

CINCINNATI — Two people escaped with non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in North Avondale, Sunday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m., Cincinnati police said.

The driver said she lost the braking system on her vehicle while traveling on the residential Sturgis Avenue, police said.

With no brakes and the vehicle heading towards a deep culvert, the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle while the male passenger in the rear remained as the vehicle crashed down into the culvert, according to police at the scene.

The vehicle traveled an estimated 80'-100' down into the culvert.

CPD had to rescue the rear passenger. He did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, police said. They said he was doing 'OK.'

The driver said her dog was also in the vehicle but she could not find him. Two people at the scene familiar with the dog described him as a German Shepherd/Husky mix and wearing a red collar.

Please call Cincinnati police District 4 at 513-569-8600 if you find the dog or know of its whereabouts.

Police are still investigating the crash.