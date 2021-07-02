No federal charges against ex-UC officer Ray Tensing in Sam Dubose's death

CINCINNATI — Nearly six years after the death of Sam DuBose, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would not seek federal civil rights violation charges against Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer who initiated the traffic stop that led to Dubose's death in 2015.

In a news release Friday afternoon, officials said "they have concluded their review of the July 2015 fatal shooting of Samuel DuBose by former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing without filing criminal charges against the former officer. The FBI has similarly concluded its investigation."

The release went on to state:

"Federal civil rights statutes – which are written by Congress – require federal authorities to prove beyond a reasonable doubt unanimously to a jury of twelve that a defendant willfully used unreasonable force with the specific intent of violating a victim’s constitutional rights. To establish willfulness beyond a reasonable doubt, federal authorities would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the former officer acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids. This is one of the highest standards of intent imposed by law."

Renowned civil rights attorney and DuBose family spokesperson, Al Gerhardstein said the family is "extremely disappointed."

"The family is crushed about this; they feel very low about this," he said.

