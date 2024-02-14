Sheriff: Man travels 90 mph, rolls over vehicle multiple times while trying to evade deputies in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday night after he rolled over his vehicle numerous times while trying to evade police, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies saw a driver traveling 90 mph westbound on Beechmont Avenue, which is a posted 40 mph. The deputy pursued the vehicle but was unable to catch it due to its high speed and dangerous driving. Deputies then located the vehicle a second time on Beechmont Avenue near Corbly Road in Mt. Washington, and a second pursuit was initiated but ended shortly agaun.

At a distance, deputies followed the vehicle onto Batavia Pike where they obtained its license plate and started another pursuit into Newtown, but deputies once again slowed a third time due to dangerous driving, including across the double yellow line.

The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Bradford Henry, almost hit additional police units who were ordering him to stop before he drove back down Batavia Pike with no headlights. As he was driving, Henry lost control of his vehicle and rolled over number times in the area of 6620 Batavia Pike.

Henry had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle, and he was flown via medical helicopter to UC Medical Center in "serious condition," the sheriff's office said.

He was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and the sheriff's office believes speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office signed warrant for Henry for failure to comply with the order or signal of law enforcement, a third degree felony, as well as OVI, a first degree midemeanor. He is now in custody at the Hamilton County Jail after treatment at the hospital.