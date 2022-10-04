Watch Now
New proposal outlines plan to transform Fort Washington Way

City leaders scheduled to meet with designers Tuesday
City leaders are expected to discuss possible plans to build a deck over the lanes of Fort Washington Way to connect Downtown to The Banks and riverfront stadiums.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 10:24:01-04

CINCINNATI  — Designers from local firm KZF Design are set to present plans Tuesday for a massive project over part of Fort Washington Way.

Initial renderings released by the design company show a deck being constructed that completely covers Fort Washington Way between Second and Third Streets and Race to Walnut.

The decks are permanent, physical structures that essentially turn part of Fort Washington Way into a tunnel.

Renderings also show the possibility of creating open green space, a soccer field along with areas for dining and watching local sports.

The project is still in the proposal phase and leaders are expected to talk about the design as well as where the funding could come from Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

