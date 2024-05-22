New 'extreme-value' grocery outlet to open in Eastgate this summer

CINCINNATI — A California-based grocery chain will open a new bargain market in Eastgate this summer, according to an announcement from the company.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, which calls itself "an extreme-value grocery retailer," plan to open the doors of its first Cincinnati-area store at the Eastgate Pavilion, on Eastgate South Drive.

The grand opening event begins at 9 a.m. on June 20, but shoppers can enter for a chance to win $1,000 in groceries between June 10 and July 18.

It's the second Ohio location for the grocery chain. In November, Grocery Outlet announced the opening of its first Ohio store near Youngstown. Until its plans to expand into the Midwest, most of Grocery Outlet's stores were located in California.

Grocery Outlet operates like many wholesale retail operations: It purchases excess inventory and seasonal closeout items at a lower cost, allowing them to price their offerings lower in turn.

In addition, Grocery Outlet said its stores are "independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities." In this case, the chain has announced the independent operator for the Eastgate-Cincinnati location is Matt Alicea.

"We are so thrilled to be a part of the Cincinnati community allowing us to provide our neighbors with significant savings on quality groceries," said Alicea in a press release. "This partnership with Grocery Outlet has given us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to our local community."

Alicea will donate $1,000 to Lightshine Community Center during the grand opening events; Lightshine is a faith-based nonprofit in Batavia.

Before it announced it would open a new location in Eastgate, there were signs Grocery Outlet had been eyeing a location at the Northgate Mall.