New art exhibit at Union Terminal showcases and celebrates Black womanhood

CINCINNATI — On Friday, artist Annie Ruth is opening her first solo show in over a decade at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal. The new exhibit is called "On Her Shoulders," and it's designed to reflect on the struggles and celebrations of Black womanhood.

Ruth's art uses a colorful combination of mixed media to offer a window into the African American experience, especially that of Black women.

"I love that opportunity to create something that was from my heart, to express the heart and soul of a Black woman, but using the visual art as a springboard for dialogue and conversation," Ruth said.

Opening the exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center was important to reaching a new audience, and a way to help people move forward through recent racial reckonings together.

"I want them to walk away with, ‘Wow, I’ve experienced a true, unfiltered Black woman’s voice,'” Ruth said. "I want them to be able to hone in and really hear what I’m saying, and take away that there’s so much that they can gain by simply opening their heart, opening their mind, opening their ears and listening.”

Admission to the exhibit is free with admission to the Cincinnati Museum Center. Ruth will also give an opening gallery talk on July 16.

