Multiple local businesses burglarized over holiday

CINCINNATI — Instead of the sound of fireworks over the weekend, several small business owners heard the sounds of glass shattering on their surveillance cameras as the world celebrated the new year.

“They threw a brick through our front door,” said Jacob Vonderharr, co-owner of The Daily Vintage in OTR. “They took a handful of about 10 or 12 women's leather jackets.”

Vonderharr said its the second burglary in a week at his 3-month-old vintage clothing store, which he owns with three other friends. He said the store was burglarized on both New Years Eve and Christmas Eve.

“He broke in the back,” said Vonderharr. “He ran through and literally just grabbed a couple hats and took off.”

Each time the thieves were in and out of the store in 30 seconds or less, leaving the owners of The Daily Vintage feeling disheartened.

“We all put our blood sweat and tears in this place and have been working very hard for a long time and it's it's heartbreaking,” he said. “Just because we do feel like we're a positive part of the community. We're helping you know, bring unique fashion to people and that's like a big way people express themselves is through what they wear and yeah, just for for people to come in and defile our property and take our stuff is just a little heartbreaking.”

Vonderharr’s store wasn’t the only small business hit over the holiday weekend. According to police reports, the windows were smashed at the Kitchen Factory on Chase Ave. in Northside and the Blue Jay Restaurant on Hamilton was also burglarized.

“Pretty much shock since this is such a small tight community and we've been here for 55 years this year.,” said Vasiliki Brunson, owner of Blue Jay Restaurant.

Brunson said her family closed the restaurant for the holiday and was shocked when they found the back door wide open Sunday morning and money missing. The money and the damages to the front door will cost the family nearly $4,000.

“This is supposed to be the best year,” she said. “And now I'm waking up to this but it's ok."

She said the outpouring of love from the community is what’s making it ok.

“It's a great community,” said Brunson. “We get a lot of support. We were very busy today which is very thankful. I hear online that a lot of people have been posting some great things like come in and support Blue Jays and very fortunate for all that.”

Police have not determined if the weekends crimes were related in any way. They are investigating each break in.