Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-74 EB and I-75 SB Friday night

items.[0].image.alt
Ohio Department of Transportation
A traffic camera captured the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that closed down portions of Interstates 74 and 75 Friday evening, April 30, 2021.
75-south-74-east-closed-crash.jpg
Posted at 9:50 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 22:27:50-04

CINCINNATI — Traffic was brought to a standstill for nearly an hour at the convergence of Interstates 74 and 75 in Cincinnati Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 and the southbound lanes of I-75 closed just before 9:30 p.m. as emergency crews worked to clear the scene of the wreck. All lanes reopened just before 10:30.

No information as to the cause of the crash or any injuries was immediately available.

WCPO will update this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!