Multi-vehicle crash closes I-74 EB and I-75 SB Friday night

CINCINNATI — Traffic was brought to a standstill for nearly an hour at the convergence of Interstates 74 and 75 in Cincinnati Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 and the southbound lanes of I-75 closed just before 9:30 p.m. as emergency crews worked to clear the scene of the wreck. All lanes reopened just before 10:30.

Eastbound I-74 @ southbound I-75 are currently shut down due to a multi-car accident. Please use alternate routes to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/apmkzQzqNu — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 1, 2021

No information as to the cause of the crash or any injuries was immediately available.

WCPO will update this story.