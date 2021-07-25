Taco Bell employee in critical condition after stabbing

CINCINNATI — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at the Taco Bell on Highland Avenue near the University of Cincinnati campus Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police confirmed the man stabbed was an employee at the location.

Police said the employee was involved in a fight with another person close to 9:30 p.m., who ran away after stabbing the employee in the torso and neck. Police have located the weapon used, but have not confirmed whether they found a suspect.

According to officials, bystanders performed medical aid before paramedics arrived.

The restaurant will be shut down for at least the rest of the night while police conduct their investigation.

The man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery; since then, police said he remains in critical condition but is stable.