CPD: 15-year-old shot in Mount Auburn early Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old is in the hospital after they were shot in the early morning hours Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

Police responded to the 100 block of Winkler Avenue in Mount Auburn after 1 a.m. When they arrived, police said they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound in their hip. Police called the teen's injury non life-threatening.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; police did not provide any information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.