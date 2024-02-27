Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMount Auburn

Actions

CPD: 15-year-old shot in Mount Auburn early Tuesday morning

teen shot mount auburn.JPG
Adam Schrand
teen shot mount auburn.JPG
Posted at 6:59 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 07:11:56-05

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old is in the hospital after they were shot in the early morning hours Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

Police responded to the 100 block of Winkler Avenue in Mount Auburn after 1 a.m. When they arrived, police said they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound in their hip. Police called the teen's injury non life-threatening.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; police did not provide any information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

Watch Live:

Repeat: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Police identify man fatally shot in Mount Airy Boone County dogs PAWrade into new multi-million dollar shelter Ohio House Speaker supporting Larry Householder's attorney in legislative race

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.