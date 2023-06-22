Watch Now
Police arrest 17-year-old for Mount Airy shooting that left a man dead

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 16:45:34-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Derrick Ferrell earlier in June.

Police arrested the teen on Thursday, with help from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, according to a press release from CPD.

Around 1 a.m. on June 10, Cincinnati police officers responded to the 2500 block of North Bend Road, where they found Ferrell suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ferrell was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

WCPO does not name juveniles charged with a crime unless they have been charged as an adult.

