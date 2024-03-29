Watch Now
PD: 32-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting of 27-year-old in Mount Airy

Posted at 5:04 PM, Mar 29, 2024
CINCINNATI — A 32-year-old man has been arrested for fatally shooting a 27-year-old in Mount Airy in February, Cincinnati police said.

Dontaevion Smith was arrested Friday for the death of Sylvester Lawson III.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, officers responded to the 5400 block of Kirby Avenue for a person shot. There, they found Lawson shot, and Cincinnati firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, police said.

Smith was arrested on an open murder warrant for Lawson's death.

Police said the investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

