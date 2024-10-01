Mount Airy water tanks to undergo restoration, which could include new neighborhood amenities

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati historic landmark will get some TLC in the coming year, but before the work begins, Greater Cincinnati Water Works wants to know what the neighborhood wants.

The Mount Airy Tanks have been an iconic landmark in the neighborhood since the 1920s. Built in 1926 and 1927, the castle-like structure is comprised of 14 water tanks.

The project has been in the works for several years — the most recent plans on the restoration efforts were presented in 2021. Those plans say the structure needs foundation repairs, brick exterior repairs, roof fixes and new concrete facades for the failing concrete towers.

In a post to social media, Greater Cincinnati Water Works said now restoration efforts are also considering whether the project can include new amenities for the residents of Mt. Airy.

"We'll also be reaching out to residents during the next year to get input on whether part of the site can be used for a neighborhood amenity like a community center or coffee shop," reads the post by GCWW.

According to Mt. Airy CURE, a non-profit that works to improve the Mt. Airy Business District and neighborhood, said the goal is to complete the project in time for the 100th birthday of the Mount Airy Tanks, in 2026.

Mt. Airy CURE says that deadline seems feasible so far.

"GCWW is currently in contract negotiations with the expectations of starting design in 2023, beginning construction in the second quarter of 2025, and completing the project in early 2027," reads an announcement on the non-profit's website.

The restoration efforts are a direct result of civic outcry after the City of Cincinnati and GCWW engineers proposed several options to solve the water tank's structural issues — including a flat-out demolition.

"There mere thought of such a drastic approach of course created a large public outcry," wrote Mark Menkhaus, board member for Mt. Airy CURE, on the organization's website.

Now, GCWW and the city hopes to veer away from that idea. GCWW did not say when it plans to reach out to Mt. Airy residents regarding the desire for amenities on the site, but it encouraged people to keep watching for updates on how to participate.

RESTORING A LANDMARK: Greater Cincinnati Water Works is starting a major project to restore the Mount Airy Tanks! This historic landmark was built in 1926-27 and now needs repairs. As we begin work, a drone recently took aerial photos to help us assess its condition. We’ll also… pic.twitter.com/d4HPG28zQI — Cincinnati Water (@CincinnatiWater) October 1, 2024