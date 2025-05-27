CPD: Truck crashes into building, car catches on fire in three-vehicle crash in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized Monday evening after a multi-vehicle crash in Mount Airy, Cincinnati police said.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of W North Bend Road.
Police said the driver of a red truck veered off the roadway and into a home along the road.
In an attempt to move out of the way of the truck, the driver of another vehicle swerved and struck another vehicle driving the opposite way along W North Bend Road, police said. One of those vehicles then burst into flames underneath a tree in a front yard.
Police said all three drivers involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charlene Hunter, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash, shared a video with us of the vehicle fire.
Hunter also told us that this isn't the first type of crash like this along W North Bend Road.