Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMount Airy

Actions

CPD: Truck crashes into building, car catches on fire in three-vehicle crash in Mount Airy

Mount Airy Three-Vehicle Crash 5/26/25
Drew Tanner/WCPO
Mount Airy Three-Vehicle Crash 5/26/25
Posted

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized Monday evening after a multi-vehicle crash in Mount Airy, Cincinnati police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of W North Bend Road.

Police said the driver of a red truck veered off the roadway and into a home along the road.

Truck Into Home Mount Airy 5/26/25

In an attempt to move out of the way of the truck, the driver of another vehicle swerved and struck another vehicle driving the opposite way along W North Bend Road, police said. One of those vehicles then burst into flames underneath a tree in a front yard.

Police said all three drivers involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlene Hunter, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash, shared a video with us of the vehicle fire.

Mount Airy Three-Vehicle Crash Vehicle Fire

Hunter also told us that this isn't the first type of crash like this along W North Bend Road.

Blockchain Revolution

More local news:
Advocates, volunteers want voters to decide on DEI ban in Ohio higher education Loveland Stage Company teams up with local producer to honor veterans with magic 18 veterans die by suicide each day. A NKY nonprofit provides veterans resources

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.