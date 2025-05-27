CPD: Truck crashes into building, car catches on fire in three-vehicle crash in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized Monday evening after a multi-vehicle crash in Mount Airy, Cincinnati police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of W North Bend Road.

Police said the driver of a red truck veered off the roadway and into a home along the road.

Drew Tanner/WCPO

In an attempt to move out of the way of the truck, the driver of another vehicle swerved and struck another vehicle driving the opposite way along W North Bend Road, police said. One of those vehicles then burst into flames underneath a tree in a front yard.

Police said all three drivers involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlene Hunter, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash, shared a video with us of the vehicle fire.

Mount Airy Three-Vehicle Crash Vehicle Fire

Hunter also told us that this isn't the first type of crash like this along W North Bend Road.