CPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Mount Airy shooting

Officers found one victim on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and another who had been shot in the leg, the Cincinnati Police Department said. Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man.
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jun 27, 2024

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Mount Airy on Wednesday afternoon, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police identified the man who was killed as 33-year-old Ronald Steele.

CPD has arrested 23-year-old Jonah Hundley for the shooting.

The shooting happened at approximately 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of Hawaiian Terrace.

CPD said officers found Steele on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died, CPD said.

According to CPD, officers found a second victim who had been shot in the leg. CPD said he self-transported to Mercy West Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Hundley has been charged with murder and felonious assault. He is set to appear in court on Thursday.

CPD asks anyone with any information to call its Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

