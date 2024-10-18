CFD: Fire at 3-story apartment in Mt. Airy injures resident; firefighter also hurt

A firefighter and a resident of a Mt. Airy apartment were hurt after a fire broke out there Friday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Shadymist Lane just before 5 a.m.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said residents had self-evacuated by the time firefighters arrived at the 3-story, 6-unit apartment complex. Four people are displaced as a result of the fire, CFD said.

One person was transported to the hospital, but CFD did not say what their injuries were.

A Cincinnati firefighter was also transported with what CFD described as "minor injuries" from a dog bite. The dog that bit the firefighter was one of four rescued from the apartment, CFD said.

The cause of the fire was food left unattended on the stove, CFD said in its press release about the fire. Overall, 44 firefighters responded to the scene, knocking down the fire in 20 minutes, CFD said.