Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMount Airy

Actions

CFD: Fire at 3-story apartment in Mt. Airy injures resident; firefighter also hurt

A resident was transported to the hospital and a firefighter was bit by a dog that was rescued from the fire, CFD said.
Mt. Airy apartment fire on Shady Mist Lane
Posted
and last updated

A firefighter and a resident of a Mt. Airy apartment were hurt after a fire broke out there Friday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Shadymist Lane just before 5 a.m.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said residents had self-evacuated by the time firefighters arrived at the 3-story, 6-unit apartment complex. Four people are displaced as a result of the fire, CFD said.

One person was transported to the hospital, but CFD did not say what their injuries were.

A Cincinnati firefighter was also transported with what CFD described as "minor injuries" from a dog bite. The dog that bit the firefighter was one of four rescued from the apartment, CFD said.

The cause of the fire was food left unattended on the stove, CFD said in its press release about the fire. Overall, 44 firefighters responded to the scene, knocking down the fire in 20 minutes, CFD said.

More Cincinnati news:
Cincinnati City Council member Evan Nolan officially sworn in BLINK Survival Guide: FAQs to tackle the massive art and light festival Video shows someone throw dog over Cincinnati Animal CARE's 6-foot fence

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Blink parade live Thursday at 8PM anywhere you stream WCPO 9 or watch our rebroadcast Friday at 7PM.