Man charged with murder in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection with a shooting in Millvale that left another man dead Thursday.

Police said 21-year-old Deangelo Amison was shot around 9:45 a.m. on Westwood Northern Boulevard and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

On Friday, police arrested 25-year-old Robert McDonald and charged him with Amison's murder.

McDonald is currently lodged in the Hamilton County Justice Center, jail records show.