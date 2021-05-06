Man killed in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI — A man died Thursday morning after a shooting in Millvale, Cincinnati police said.

The victim was shot around 9:45 a.m. on Westwood Northern Boulevard and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Police did not disclose the victim’s identity, describing him only as a man around the age of 20. Officers also did not provide any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.