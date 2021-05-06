Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMillvale

Actions

Man killed in Millvale shooting

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
Police_scene_tape.jpg
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 12:26:33-04

CINCINNATI — A man died Thursday morning after a shooting in Millvale, Cincinnati police said.

The victim was shot around 9:45 a.m. on Westwood Northern Boulevard and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Police did not disclose the victim’s identity, describing him only as a man around the age of 20. Officers also did not provide any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!