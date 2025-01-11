Cincinnati Animal CARE asks for info after man allegedly shot dog in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Animal CARE is asking the public to provide information after a dog shot in Millvale was brought to its facility Thursday night.

The animal shelter said Hamilton County deputy dog wardens were called to the 3300 block of Beekman Street at around 6 p.m. Thursday after a man reportedly shot a dog. When deputies responded, they found children gathered around a dog, covering her with a blanket as she bled from her face.

Deputies brought the dog to Cincinnati Animal CARE, where the shelter's medical team controlled the bleeding and stabilized the dog. Staff said a bullet entered the right side of the dog's forehead, traveled through the muscles in her head and then through her neck and shoulder before coming out of the back of her leg.

The shooting caused a fracture in the dog's leg that the shelter said would likely require amputation. WCPO is not embedding photos of the dog's body due to its graphic nature, but more information can be found via the shelter's Facebook post here.

Cincinnati Animal CARE is asking anyone who may have seen the shooting to provide information.

"Without your help locating the suspect, this case will be closed, and no justice will be served for this animal," the shelter said in a social media post. "She cannot speak for herself, so we will speak for her in this pursuit of justice."

Anyone who has tips can call Cincinnati Animal CARE at 513-541-7387. All tips can be anonymous.