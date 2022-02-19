Mary Ivers, Dress for Success founder, passes away at 72

CINCINNATI — Mary Ivers, who founded Dress for Success Cincinnati, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from an aortic dissection, according to a statement from her family on her Facebook page.

"The world lost an incredible woman," the statement said. "People have described Mary Ivers as a force of nature, saint, role model, mentor, a second mother and the pulse of Cincinnati. She made it happen and she always did it with class, flair, laughter and a smile."

Ivers founded Dress for Success Cincinnati in 1999, a charitable organization dedicated to lifting women in need out of poverty, addiction or abuse. The organization provided professional clothing and support to help women get jobs and economic independence.

Ivers was honored multiple times for her efforts. She was named Cincinnati Enquirer Woman of the Year and received an honorary Ph.D. from Mount Saint Joseph University. She served on the boards of several organizations including the Cincinnati Chapter of the Junior League, the Cincinnati Women's Club, the national board for Dress for Success, the Order of Malta and Mount Saint Joseph University.

Ivers' funeral is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peters in Chains. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Dress for Success Cincinnati or the Leila Cashman Scholarship Fund at Mount Saint Joseph.