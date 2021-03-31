Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed prominent Cincinnati attorney, cyclist

CINCINNATI — The man police accused of running down a local, prominent defense attorney with his car last fall pleaded guilty in Hamilton County court Wednesday.

Cincinnati police arrested 22-year-old Brandon Marksberry in November in connection with the Nov. 1 death of 55-year-old Steven Adams. Adams, once an assistant Hamilton County prosecutor, had been riding his bicycle that evening on Eastern Avenue in Linwood when a driver struck him and drove away.

WCPO file Greater Cincinnati-based defense attorney Steven Adams, pictured during an interview with WCPO, February 2020.

Police later said Marksberry was that driver.

Marksberry pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of fleeing from the scene of a crash, as part of a plea deal struck with prosecutors. He now faces up to 11 years in prison.

Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wende C. Cross said she will conduct a pre-sentencing investigation before deciding how long Marksberry will spend behind bars.

She will issue her sentence at an April 28 hearing.

WCPO 9 News photographer Terry Helmer contributed to this report.