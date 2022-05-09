Man charged with throwing railroad spikes at traffic on Northbound I-75

CINCINNATI — An Elsmere man is accused of throwing railroad spikes and rocks off a railroad overpass at vehicles driving on I-75.

23-year-old Robert Stevens allegedly caused damage to 11 vehicles including a Kroger transport van and a large box truck, according to court documents.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Northbound I-75 at the 8.2 mile marker which is shortly before the Towne Street and Elmwood Place exit, according to a police report by the Cincinnati Police.

Stevens was also charged with possession of drugs after police said they found meth in his pocket during his arrest.

Stevens faces 10 counts of vehicular vandalism and one count of possession of drugs. Monday a judge set his bond for each of the 12 charges at $15,000.

One of the victims, Abby Lakes, provided WCPO these photos of the damage to her car:

Photo by: Abby Lakes

Photo by: Abby Lakes

