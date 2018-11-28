Man arrested, charged with shooting Hamilton toddler in face

HAMILTON, Ohio -- With the help of a SWAT search warrant, police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting a 2-year-old girl in the jaw when he fired into a Lulu Avenue home.

Noah Jones stands charged with two counts of felonious assault in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting, which brought panic and the sound of squealing tires to a street residents described as relatively quiet. According to neighbors, the shooter drove twice around the block and fired into the house both times.

“Everyone working this case was a parent, and getting this shooter off the street was our top priority,” police chief Craig Bucheit tweeted. He later confirmed the shooting was a targeted attack meant for an adult member of the household.

An incident report shared in Bucheit’s tweet described the gun wound as severe enough to detach the child’s jaw.

The victim’s mother rushed her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on the night of the shooting, and she remained in intensive care the following day.

Bucheit did not provide an update on the child’s condition Tuesday.