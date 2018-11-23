Toddler wounded in drive-by shooting in Hamilton, neighbors say

HAMILTON, Ohio -- A toddler is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting, and neighbors said they saw it happen.

Neighbors said a man drove twice past the house on Lulu Avenue and shot multiple times about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said the mother carried the 22-month-old out of the house and drove the child to the hospital.

Friends of the family said the child is still in the intensive care unit at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“It was just heartbreaking, you know, especially something that happened in our community like that,” said Sierra Long.

Long said she and husband were watching TV when they heard the gunshots.

“We heard a car squealing. About five minutes later, we heard about four cop cars come,” Long said.

Another neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera said the gunman fired a few shots and then came back a couple minutes later and fired more.

“You could tell it was the same car from the sound of the tires,” the neighbor said.

“We’ve lived here three years and it’s been a relatively quiet area,” Long said.

A next-door neighbor told WCPO she saw a man shoot the gun when she walked outside around 9:30.

Hamilton police have not said if they have made an arrest in the case. They say they are still investigating.

Police said the mother drove the baby to Children’s Liberty Township campus before being transferred.

“Our hearts go out to the family and we just hope the baby is OK,” Long said.