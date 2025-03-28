Reds pitcher Hunter Greene holds giveaway, supplies kids with free baseball gear and swag

CINCINNATI — Fresh off the pitching mound from Opening Day, Hunter Greene did not spend his off day on Friday resting — instead, he was in Madisonville, meeting kids and giving out gear.

The giveaway event was held at the Madisonville Recreation Center on Friday, where Greene gave out free spikes, baseball bats, batting gloves, fielding gloves and character cards to kids aged 8 through 17.

Organizers said over 400 young baseball and softball players showed up throughout the event.

"Philanthropy has always been one of my passions and as my career has continued to grow, I've only gained more and more resources and connections," said Greene. "It's always at the forefront of just who I am and what I want to do throughout my year, before the season or during the season — or even after the season. Cincinnati has made it really easy to be able to do that just because everybody's so supportive."

Greene said his drive to provide support for kids in Cincinnati is rooted in his own childhood. He said one of his favorite things growing up and playing baseball when he was younger was how good swag giveaways can make a child feel.

He also said it's important for kids who are interested in baseball to get face time with professional players, because it's inspiring.

"I know when I was younger and I was able to have big league players, current and former, come and speak to me or just have a simple, maybe just a high five, or just words of encouragement, it really went a long way," said Greene. "And for the kids to be able to continue to know that it's tangible to make it to the big leagues and be successful, they need to have those one-on-one interactions so they can relate and see a lot of commonalities with some of their favorite players."

Kids who came to the event got to meet Greene, pick up some free baseball gear and swag and enjoy some Graeter's ice cream. At the event, Greene also posed for photos with kids in attendance and signed their memorabilia.