CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash in Madisonville, Cincinnati police said.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Brotherton Court.

A portion of Red Bank Road is closed in both directions near the Marathon gas station.

It is unclear how long the closure will last.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Investigators have not said if they know the cause of the crash.