Man hospitalized, shot in leg after 'employee versus employee' shooting at car wash

CINCINNATI — A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was shot at a car wash in Madisonville on Wednesday, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD District 2 Commander Dennis Swingley said the shooting happened between two employees of the AAA Auto Wash.

Swingley said officers were called to a report of shots fired at the car wash on Madison Road at around 8:47 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The first officer to arrive on scene, a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy out of Columbia Township, found a man shot in the leg. The bullet hit the man's femoral artery, but Swingley said the deputy was able to apply a tourniquet until EMS arrived at the scene. The victim was then taken to a hospital, Swingley said.

Swingley said the victim's injuries are life-threatening, but they are expected to survive.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, but they surrendered peacefully to police after an officer stopped the vehicle they were driving, Swingley said.

"This is an employee versus employee altercation that led to the shooting," said Swingley.

Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting, or the identity of the suspect.

