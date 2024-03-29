Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMadisonville

Actions

CPS: Substitute teacher at Shroder High School arrested for sexual battery against minor

Shroder High School
WCPO
Shroder High School
Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 17:35:05-04

MADISONVILLE, Ky. — A full-time substitute teacher at Shroder High School has been arrested for sexual battery against a minor, Cincinnati Public Schools said.

CPS said 35-year-old Andre Rollins was arrested on March 27. The district said he was placed on leave and is unable to access any CPS building amid the active criminal investigation.

"CPS understands the seriousness of this case, will provide additional support as needed and is fully cooperating with CPD during their investigation," the district said in a statement.

Court documents show the crime allegedly occurred in April 2023.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
University of Cincinnati upgrades 911 system to improve response times PD: 32-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting of 27-year-old in Mount Airy New fine dining restaurant with 'immersive experience' opens in Madisonville

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.