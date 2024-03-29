CPS: Substitute teacher at Shroder High School arrested for sexual battery against minor

MADISONVILLE, Ky. — A full-time substitute teacher at Shroder High School has been arrested for sexual battery against a minor, Cincinnati Public Schools said.

CPS said 35-year-old Andre Rollins was arrested on March 27. The district said he was placed on leave and is unable to access any CPS building amid the active criminal investigation.

"CPS understands the seriousness of this case, will provide additional support as needed and is fully cooperating with CPD during their investigation," the district said in a statement.

Court documents show the crime allegedly occurred in April 2023.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.