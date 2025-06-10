Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiLower Price Hill

Actions

Police: 1 hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after crash on River Road

river road crash
Lot Tan/WCPO
river road crash
Posted

CINCINNATI — One man was taken to the hospital with what police called life-threatening injuries after a crash on River Road Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said officers in the Traffic Unit responded to 2300 River Road just after 2 p.m. Monday to investigate a crash. Police said an initial investigation determined a 58-year-old man traveling eastbound in a 2000 Ford Ranger attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a man driving a Chevy Camaro traveling westbound.

Police said the driver of the Ford Ranger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers inside the Camaro were not injured in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to call CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

The Casanova Killer

More local news:
Police: Colerain Avenue, I-275 experiencing lane closures due to hole in road How does TANK decide which bus stops feature which amenities? Which photo is real? Ohio lawmakers want to regulate deepfakes, AI content

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.