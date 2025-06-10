Police: 1 hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after crash on River Road

CINCINNATI — One man was taken to the hospital with what police called life-threatening injuries after a crash on River Road Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said officers in the Traffic Unit responded to 2300 River Road just after 2 p.m. Monday to investigate a crash. Police said an initial investigation determined a 58-year-old man traveling eastbound in a 2000 Ford Ranger attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a man driving a Chevy Camaro traveling westbound.

Police said the driver of the Ford Ranger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers inside the Camaro were not injured in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to call CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.