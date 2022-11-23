Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor Kearney says

CINCINNATI — Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health leader, has passed away, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney confirmed Wednesday.

Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. He was 75 years old.

His family has not released a statement regarding his death.

Owens retired in March 2021 after spending five years as president and CEO of health equity nonprofit Interact for Health.

He was also one of Cincinnati's most vocal advocates for COVID-19 vaccination in the Black community.

In February 2022, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said Owens created a video that likely saved lives after he filmed a plea for inmates to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

McGuffey granted Owens an honorary badge after his efforts.

Prior to the nonprofit sphere, Owens worked variously as a practicing OBGYN, medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department and Hamilton County Coroner.

He was the first Black person to serve in an executive office in the county's history.

According to Interact for Health, he helped establish the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's in vitro fertilization program, and he achieved the first "successful conception and delivery as well as the first pregnancy from the frozen embryo."

Outside of his medical career, Owens served on the board of the Cincinnati Fire Foundation, the Carl H, Lindner Jr. Family Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) at the Cincinnati Zoo, the Ronald McDonald House and many more.

For a decade, he also volunteered as chair of the annual CET Action Auction, which supports Cincinnati's public television programming.

In August 2021, a mural of Dr. Owen was unveiled at the CET building in the West End.

