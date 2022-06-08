Live N Learn searching for Cincinnati families to host Spanish exchange students this summer

CINCINNATI — If you’ve ever considered hosting a foreign exchange student, now would be a great time.

Live N Learn, an organization providing foreign exchange experiences, is in desperate need of about five more families to host students for a few weeks this summer.

About 60 Spanish students are preparing to visit Cincinnati at the end of June.

Live N Learn, founded in Cincinnati in 2013, connects American and Spanish students so they can immerse themselves in another culture. The organization's website says its committed to providing a "meaningful immersion experience that will change the way students see, think and feel about foreign language and culture."

The organization pairs students with host families that have similar age children so they have things in common as soon as they arrive.

Host families are volunteers and organizer Ansley Sheridan said students can split time between two host families.

Sheridan said the students are along for the ride with whatever their host family has planned, and host families are even encouraged to travel and go about their usual summer plans.

"We actually tell our families that we want them to keep their busy schedule because the whole point of this program is that a student from Spain is coming to what American culture is like and what Cincinnati culture is like too,” Sheridan said.

The program also provides free tickets to things like Kings Island, Reds games, FC Cincinnati games and other local attractions.

“It's a lot easier to host than you think because it's like having another family member,” Sheridan said. “They're going to go along and do what you do and just become like another sibling, another son, another daughter."

If interested, you can learn more about becoming a host family here.