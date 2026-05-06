When Jake met Hanna: 'While They Were Sleeping' dives into ties between Wagners, Rhodens

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On April 22, 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were all found shot to death in multiple homes in rural Pike County, Ohio.

But to learn why it all happened, we have to take a look back at the connections between the Rhodens and another family — the Wagners. It took investigators years to arrest them, and one member of the Wagner family is still awaiting trial for his alleged role in the Pike County murders, 10 years later.

This episode of While They Were Sleeping goes back to before the murders, retracing the steps of both the victims and the suspects to learn why eight people were executed in their homes that night.

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What happened in Pike County on April 22, 2016?

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death in their homes.

The crime scene spanned multiple family homes throughout the area; Seven family members were found dead in three different homes on Union Hill Road. The eighth victim was found within a 10-minute drive of the others.

Officials said they believe the shootings took place in the early morning hours.

Found dead were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

Christopher Rhoden Sr. and his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, were parents to Clarence "Frankie," Christopher Jr. and Hanna May Rhoden. Kenneth Rhoden was Chris Sr.'s brother.

Hazel Gilley was Frankie's fiancée. Gary Rhoden was a cousin of the family.

Three children — a days-old infant, 6-month-old and 3-year-old — were found unharmed inside the homes.

You can read the latest updates on the case, or read previous reports from the trial here.