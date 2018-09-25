Lawsuit filed by Gabriel Taye's family against Cincinnati Public Schools can proceed, judge says

CINCINNATI -- A judge on Monday denied Cincinnati Public Schools’ request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the parents of an 8-year-old boy who died by suicide last January.

The family of that boy, Gabriel Taye, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the district in August, alleging school officials covered up an attack against him and "rampant" bullying in Carson Elementary School.

In their response to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. district court last October, CPS called Gabriel's death "tragic" but said the district was in no way responsible. They asked the judge to dismiss the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black denied the request.

"Cincinnati Public Schools is reviewing the decision, and we are contemplating our options for next steps,” Cincinnati Public Schools spokeswoman Lauren Worley said.

WCPO will update this story.

