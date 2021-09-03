Police: Man found fatally shot in Kennedy Heights Friday morning

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Kennedy Heights, Cincinnati Police Department officers said.

Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northdale Place around 9:15 a.m. to find 27-year-old Ryan Casey suffering multiple gunshot wounds, a news release indicated. By the time officers arrived, Casey had already died from his injuries.

The CPD Homicide Unit was still investigating as of Friday afternoon, the release said, and officers had not indicated any details about a suspect in the shooting.

Officers asked that anyone with information about the incident call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.