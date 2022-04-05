1 killed in Kennedy Heights apartment fire

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters found one person dead while responding to an apartment fire in Kennedy Heights Monday night.

Fire Chief Michael Washington said crews responded to a fire at a three-story apartment building on Woodford Road at around 10:40 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire on the first floor with residents trapped above.

According to Washington, firefighters searched for victims while working on the fire. During a secondary search, one person was found dead on the first floor.

The fire is under investigation. The cause is undetermined. Washington said one additional person suffered a minor injury. No firefighters were hurt.

Washington said there is "extensive" damage to the lower level of the building.

