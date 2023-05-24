It's time to voice your concerns at City Hall

CINCINNATI — Wednesday is your chance to talk to Cincinnati city leaders about concerns, suggestions or problems in your community.

City Hall Day, hosted by the African-American Chamber of Commerce, is a chance to connect with city leaders without having to setup a meeting or schedule something in advance.

The goal is to make people in power more accessible and make it easier to have your voice heard.

Concerns may include things like litter in your community or response times for police, fire and EMS.

Crime and safety are often top topics discussed with local leaders.

The event is free and open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Visitors are asked to register in advance by clicking here.

Logging in via Zoom is also an option to engage in conversations with leaders from home or work.

