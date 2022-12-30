'It’s one of the best stretches we’ve had': Cincinnati Animal CARE sees progress after year of challenges

CINCINNATI — After a year of challenges, the Cincinnati Animal CARE Shelter is seeing progress.

“Right now, this is maybe not the emptiest the shelter has been all year, but it’s one of the best stretches we’ve had since 2022,” Cincinnati Animal CARE spokesperson Ray Anderson said.

Since Black Friday, 645 animals have been adopted, transferred to rescue, or reunited with their families. 380 have gone to foster homes. “That's 1,025 animals not living in or at least getting a break,” the shelter tweeted.

It’s a much-needed milestone and a drastic change compared to how the shelter was operating throughout the year.

“It has been a challenging year and a half,” Anderson said. “Since May of 2021 things have never really slowed down. We’ve had months where we were taking in upwards to 800 animals a month, which is probably about double of what we’re comfortable with.”

Diago Allen is one of many who’s taken pets home from the shelter.

“I think right now is the perfect time to adopt,” Allen said.

He and his pet dog, Chance, immediately hit it off. “It was just something about him. I knew I had to have him,” Allen said. “When I got to actually meet him. His temperament was so warm. He was friendly,” Allen said.

There are still 154 dogs at the shelter.

“Which is still more than what we’d like to have here,” Anderson said. “Our comfort zone is really between 75 and 100. After a 100 is where we use backup kennels.”

Anderson said they are always looking for more fosters and encourages people to sign up.

